2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama

As much as I want to pencil in a wide receiver with this pick because of the AJ Brown drama, I'm not sure Howie Roseman could help himself if Kadyn Proctor is on the board. And to be quite honest, the idea of Kadyn Proctor coming to Philadelphia may be more of a benefit to Proctor himself than anyone else.

The chance for Proctor to work with Jeff Stoutland could truly help him realize his immense potential. The one-time five-star prospect and blue-chip talent has shown flashes of brilliance in his time with the Crimson Tide, but not the consistency NFL teams really want to see. A team like the Eagles has the luxury of patience with a player like this, and Proctor would be an ideal fit to eventually replace Lane Johnson while kicking inside to guiard for the time being.

Or really whatever they would ask him to do. Just get this kid with Stoutland and watch him shine.

24. Buffalo Bills: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Nobody's need for a wide receiver has been more amplified this year than the Buffalo Bills. Okay, maybe the Denver Broncos, who have been one of the worst teams in the NFL this year in dropped passes, have a case. But the Bills would probably kill for a receiver like Courtland Sutton right now.

Hey, speaking of, how about Washington's 6-foot-4 playmaker Denzel Boston?

The Bills' draft investment in Keon Coleman appears to have been a complete waste of time, as Coleman has gone from promising rookie to one of the biggest future question marks on the team. He doesn't appear to be long for this roster beyond this season, which means the Bills are going to need to make a splash or two at receiver to get Josh Allen some more weapons.

The investment in Josh Palmer didn't work out. The Coleman pick is looking like a failure. It's time to reset.