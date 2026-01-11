2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

29. Los Angeles Rams: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The Rams went after Davante Adams in 2025 NFL free agency, but the 2025 season has highlighted to us this team's need for more youth and depth at the receiver position.

As much as Adams helps the team during a championship window, he's not going to be around forever. And with the volume of work Puka Nacua gets every single week, the Rams have to be prepared in the event that he misses significant time going forward.

The idea of a receiver like KC Concepcion should have a lot of appeal to Les Snead and Sean McVay because he's got every-down capabilities with the splash play always in the back pocket. Tutu Atwell is hitting free agency in 2026, so the Rams could easily replace him with a player like Concepcion who was an All-American this past season.

30. New England Patriots: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

Although the Patriots have been one of the best teams in the NFL, there is a reason (beyond just going from the 4th-worst record in the league to the best) that Mike Vrabel is in line for another Coach of the Year award. This roster is far from a finished product, and everybody could see that going into the year.

The Patriots still need to make some moves to upgrade in the trenches on both sides of the ball, but the need for a consistent presence off the edge is apparent. They had the worst sack differential in the league this season (sacks allowed vs. sacks defensively) and the defense was the primary culprit there.

Matayo Uiagalelei has had 16.5 sacks and four forced fumbles over the last two seasons for the Oregon defense, living in the backfield and making a ton of plays.