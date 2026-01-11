2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

31. Denver Broncos: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

There will be a lot of players benefiting from the insane run the Indiana Hoosiers program has been on this year, but the two guys who are going to benefit more than any others are obviously quarterback Fernando Mendoza and wide receiver Elijah Sarratt.

And in this 2026 NFL mock draft scenario, they are nearly bookending the 1st round and projected division rivals at the next level.

Sarratt is a fascinating prospect in the mold of a Michael Pittman Jr. The Denver Broncos have a number of big-bodied receivers already, but Sarratt is exactly the type of physical competitor they look for at the position. The Broncos need a go-to receiver for Bo Nix with sure hands and the ability to cash in in the red zone. Sarratt can be that for him.

32. Seattle Seahawks: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

More than anything, I just don't think we're going to see Clemson pass rusher TJ Parker fall out of the first round completely. Right?

The Seahawks might have a bigger immediate need at the cornerback position, but you can never have too many playmakers off the edge, and this might be the perfect time to buy low on someone like TJ Parker. He was projected as a top-10 lock going into the start of this season, but when his production dipped a bit, his draft stock plummeted.

Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks have a strong enough roster right now to make this kind of luxury pick, and look really smart doing it.