2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 2nd-round predictions

33. New York Jets: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

34. Arizona Cardinals: A’Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon

35. Tennessee Titans: Akheem Mesidor, DE, Miami

36. Las Vegas Raiders: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

37. New York Giants: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

38. Houston Texans (from Commanders): LT Overton, DL, Alabama

39. Cleveland Browns: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon

41. Cincinnati Bengals: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

42. New Orleans Saints: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

43. Miami Dolphins: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

44. New York Jets (from Cowboys): Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

45. Baltimore Ravens: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Connor Lew, OL, Auburn

47. Indianapolis Colts: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

48. Atlanta Falcons: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

49. Minnesota Vikings: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

50. Detroit Lions: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

51. Carolina Panthers: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

52. Green Bay Packers: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Caleb Tiernan, OL, Northwestern

56. Buffalo Bills: Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

57. Chicago Bears: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

58. Houston Texans: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

59. San Francisco 49ers: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

60. Jacksonville Jaguars: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

61. Los Angeles Rams: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

62. New England Patriots: Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

63. Denver Broncos: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

64. Seattle Seahawks: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

We won't break down every single second-round pick here, but obviously there are a handful of teams making their first selections in this 2026 NFL mock draft. The Colts get on the board with the selection of Christen Miller, a defensive line prospect out of Georgia who has gotten some 1st-round love up to this point. If he's still there in the middle of the second round, it would be a no-brainer for them to add to that defensive front.

The Falcons on the very next pick take UConn All-American receiver Skyler Bell, a smaller playmaker with big-time route running and after-the-catch abilities. He might be one of the most underrated players in this class.

The Packers take Cincinnati's tackling machine Jake Golday as a possible Quay Walker replacement, while the Jaguars add to the cornerback position after doing some shuffling with that group throughout the 2025 season.