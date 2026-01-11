2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 2nd-round predictions
33. New York Jets: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State
34. Arizona Cardinals: A’Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon
35. Tennessee Titans: Akheem Mesidor, DE, Miami
36. Las Vegas Raiders: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
37. New York Giants: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
38. Houston Texans (from Commanders): LT Overton, DL, Alabama
39. Cleveland Browns: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
40. Kansas City Chiefs: Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon
41. Cincinnati Bengals: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
42. New Orleans Saints: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
43. Miami Dolphins: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
44. New York Jets (from Cowboys): Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
45. Baltimore Ravens: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Connor Lew, OL, Auburn
47. Indianapolis Colts: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia
48. Atlanta Falcons: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
49. Minnesota Vikings: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
50. Detroit Lions: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
51. Carolina Panthers: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo
52. Green Bay Packers: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee
54. Philadelphia Eagles: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Caleb Tiernan, OL, Northwestern
56. Buffalo Bills: Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon
57. Chicago Bears: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
58. Houston Texans: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
59. San Francisco 49ers: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
60. Jacksonville Jaguars: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
61. Los Angeles Rams: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
62. New England Patriots: Carter Smith, OT, Indiana
63. Denver Broncos: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
64. Seattle Seahawks: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami
We won't break down every single second-round pick here, but obviously there are a handful of teams making their first selections in this 2026 NFL mock draft. The Colts get on the board with the selection of Christen Miller, a defensive line prospect out of Georgia who has gotten some 1st-round love up to this point. If he's still there in the middle of the second round, it would be a no-brainer for them to add to that defensive front.
The Falcons on the very next pick take UConn All-American receiver Skyler Bell, a smaller playmaker with big-time route running and after-the-catch abilities. He might be one of the most underrated players in this class.
The Packers take Cincinnati's tackling machine Jake Golday as a possible Quay Walker replacement, while the Jaguars add to the cornerback position after doing some shuffling with that group throughout the 2025 season.
