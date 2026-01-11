2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

3. Arizona Cardinals: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

The Arizona Cardinals obviously don't have a head coach at the moment, so it's a little bit difficult to know exactly what direction this offseason is going to go for them. Is a new head coach going to be able to find a way to keep Kyler Murray around? How much of the previous roster will remain?

There are a lot of big decisions looming that will have to be made with the new head coach along with GM Monti Ossenfort. It's hard to see the Cardinals really feeling like they've got a great infrastructure in place. They are going to have to take the top non-quarterback on their board in this instance, and in this year's draft -- and we will say this a lot -- beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Few players have been as impactful this year as Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, who can play in space as well as get after the quarterback.

4. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain, DL/EDGE, Miami

The Tennessee Titans might be casting a wider net for their next head coach than any other team that still needs a head coach around the NFL. General manager Mike Borgonzi clearly has the full support of ownership and all of the resources available to make the best possible decision there. And it's an absolutely crucial decision.

Whoever comes in as the Titans' head coach is going to be getting tasked with putting Cam Ward in the best possible position to develop and grow going forward, and there's not really one specific way to help do that with this pick. Improving the defense and getting Ward more possessions is one way to do it, and Rueben Bain can help do that.

The Miami defensive front has been fantastic this season and Bain has been at the forefront of that.