2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

5. New York Giants: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The New York Giants are a fascinating team when you look at the roster on paper going forward, aren't they? The presence of Jaxson Dart at the quarterback position at least gives this team an interesting starting point, and the offensive skill players -- on paper -- look really solid. Malik Nabers as the alpha receiver, a duo of Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy in the backfield, Theo Johnson at tight end, and Wan'Dale Robinson breaking out this year.

Another skill player would seem to be over the top for this Giants team, but we saw how impactful the injury to Nabers was. And can you ever have too many weapons? There aren't many other premium position players here that would make sense. I love the idea of getting Dart another big-time weapon in the passing game and just loading up.

6. Cleveland Browns: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

I have zero idea what to make of the Cleveland Browns as an organization right now. What in the world is this team's vision going to be in the 2026 offseason? The Browns fired head coach Kevin Stefanski, but retained general manager Andrew Berry. They have no defined quarterback situation going forward, the offensive line needs renovating, and the receiver group is awful.

There are still some pieces on this roster, there's no question, but it's hard to think about the idea of taking a receiver like Makai Lemon who lacks elite size when so much else is yet to be determined. I still think whoever is playing quarterback in Cleveland would appreciate having the Biletnikoff Award Winner out there, someone who gets open and makes big plays easily.