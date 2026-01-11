2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

7. Washington Commanders: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

In a shocking series of moves, the Washington Commanders moved on from their offensive coordinator (Kliff Kingsbury), their defensive coordinator (Joe Whitt Jr.), and they replaced Kingsbury almost immediately with rising assistant coach David Blough.

It's a stunning turn of events because this team was in the NFC Championship Game just last season. It's not like that coaching staff was horrible, but this team's issues were apparently deeper than just injuries.

We talked about this last year as well, but one of the biggest needs for the Washington Commanders right now is off the edge in the pass rush department. They simply couldn't piece that together with the guys they had in 2025, and it came back to bite them a bit. General manager Adam Peters has a chance to capitalize with this pick and take Texas Tech's David Bailey, one of the most consistently dominant rushers in college football this past year.

8. New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

If the Saints can get one of Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, or Makai Lemon with their first-round pick, they'd be ecstatic. And here, Jordyn Tyson falls right into their laps.

I think a lot of folks wrote the Saints off during last year's offseason, maybe for a lot of good reasons. The hiring of Kellen Moore was a risky one, and slightly underwhelming if we're honest. The decision to roll with Spencer Rattler and take Tyler Shough in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL Draft was borderline laughable to many. On top of it all, the Saints seemingly had a lot of aging players on both sides of the ball who didn't fit where the roster was heading.

But the emergence of Tyler Shough has changed the game for the Saints this offseason. A decision they were cornered into might have given this franchise a new cornerstone piece.