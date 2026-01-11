2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

It still makes absolutely no sense to me that we're talking about the Kansas City Chiefs picking in the top 10 of the NFL Draft. And although Patrick Mahomes did suffer a devastating season-ending injury, it wasn't until late in the year. This team has shown signs of decline offensively the past couple of years, and one of the biggest reasons for that is a lack of balance.

The Chiefs have been leaning heavily on Kareem Hunt the past two seasons, which has yielded the exact results you might expect. The running game lacks explosiveness and creativity, which Kansas City has tried to supplement by involving their other gadget players.

Especially after the injury to Patrick Mahomes, it's going to be essential for this team to get a workhorse back like Jeremiyah Love, who can create offense and be an "easy button" for Mahomes to lean on as he gets back to full strength.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The Cincinnati Bengals need to figure out a lot of different things this offseason, and it starts with figuring out what had Joe Burrow so upset late in the year. Maybe he was just frustrated by his injury and the opportunity that seems to be passing this team by. Who knows?

The reality is, the Bengals have had one of the worst defenses in the league despite throwing quite a bit of money and draft capital at that side of the ball. They've been whiffing. They need someone who offers a relatively high floor as opposed to someone who has just a high ceiling, and the perfect pick for them in this draft could be Ohio State's Caleb Downs.

It's not the most premium position in the NFL, but having a safety like Downs can really be a big piece of the puzzle. The Bengals would need to figure out their pass rush in free agency, but getting a blue-chip player like Downs would be massive.