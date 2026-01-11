2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

11. Miami Dolphins: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Miami Dolphins have another massive offseason ahead of them after moving on from general manager Chris Grier in-season, then moving on from head coach Mike McDaniel in a shocking recent move.

To replace Grier, the Dolphins have tabbed former Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan, and you would have to expect Sullivan to bring that sort of Green Bay flare with him to Miami. And what do the Packers typically covet in the NFL Draft? Measurables and positional versatility. If you don't have a high RAS score, you probably aren't getting drafted early by the Dolphins.

Spencer Fano is a big-time athlete at right tackle who also projects as a potential guard in the NFL, and that versatility will endear him to an executive like Sullivan, who knows you have to build from the inside-out in the NFL.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

We know the Dallas Cowboys are going to focus on the defensive side of the ball in the 2026 NFL Draft, especially with two first-round picks to try and wash away the taste of that Micah Parsons trade. The Cowboys have already made a major move to potentially upgrade their defense, firing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and starting the interview process for replacing him.

But last year was more about the "Jimmys and Joes" than it was Eberflus, or anyone who would have been in charge of that defense. Not only did the Cowboys trade away Parsons, but they were also dealing with a variety of injuries throughout the course of the season.

It could be the best pass rusher available in this slot, or we could also be looking at a situation here where the Cowboys just take the best defensive player on their board. If they don't want to miss out on him, they'd probably have to take Ohio State's Sonny Styles here. He's got elite size, athletic traits, and range as a former safety.