2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Los Angeles Rams made a draft night trade with the Atlanta Falcons last year in which the Falcons selected Tennessee pass rusher James Pearce Jr. Considering Pearce might win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, I'd say that trade worked out pretty well for Atlanta.

And here, the Rams might have the chance to address their biggest current need on the defensive side of the ball -- the cornerback position -- by taking another Tennessee Volunteers product in cornerback Jermod McCoy.

The draft stock of McCoy has been all over the place because of an injury he suffered last January, but he's a stud and would be a great pickup for the Rams here to upgrade their secondary and get more guys who can take advantage of their stellar pass rush.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

Forget the 2026 NFL Mock Draft for the moment. Can we talk about the fact that the Baltimore Ravens actually fired John Harbaugh? This is the biggest bombshell of the 2026 offseason, and I'm not sure anything that happens will be more shocking than that. You can say you're not surprised because maybe it's been an overdue move, but you're lying to yourself if you actually expected the Ravens to go through with it.

Harbaugh is gone. A new era is set to begin for the Ravens, and the pressure is on general manager Eric DeCosta more than ever before. This Ravens team has struggled badly defensively almost all year, so you've got to start in the middle.

Peter Woods was once considered a possible candidate for the top 3 picks overall, so getting him here in the middle of round one would be a nice value for the Ravens, and whoever is their new head coach.