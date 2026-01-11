2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Somewhat surprisingly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to run it back with head coach Todd Bowles. Bowles had to make a change at offensive coordinator, and that might be the most important move this team makes all offseason.

And to be fair, you can't really blame the offense for suffering a bit of a setback with two consecutive changes at the OC position as well as a number of injuries they were dealing with to key players this past season. Maybe the Bucs were right to run it back.

I don't know that tight end is the biggest priority for the Bucs, but Kenyon Sadiq is going to see his stock rise considerably with his athletic traits, size, playmaking ability, and physicality in the running game. Bucs fans might be hesitant to get excited about this with the OJ Howard pick still leaving a bad taste in everyone's mouths, but Sadiq looks like a star.

16. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts): Keldric Faulk, DL/EDGE, Auburn

The New York Jets are ripping some of the franchise down to the studs this offseason. They obviously have arguably the biggest need for a quarterback of any team in the NFL right now, but the Jets also traded a couple of core pieces defensively that will need to be addressed in the offseason.

The departure of both Sauce Gardner at the cornerback position and Quinnen Williams on the defensive front has created a massive need for playmaking ability at every level of the defense for the Jets going forward. And although Keldric Faulk is not a one-for-one replacement for someone like Quinnen Williams, he's a young playmaker on the defensive front who can play multiple spots.

He's got the scary "p" word attached to his name at this point: Potential. It's the point in the draft, however, where you have to take some risks on talent and believe your coaching staff can maximize it.