2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

19. Carolina Panthers: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Carolina Panthers backed into the playoffs this year, but even with a losing record, they gave the Los Angeles Rams all they could handle. And that actually happened in Carolina twice this season.

The Panthers might have had the Rams on the ropes, but they went into the playoffs playing with house money, and everyone knew they were going to be in for another reload on defense this offseason. It looks like GM Dan Morgan hit on the selection of Nic Scourton, who showed some good things in his rookie year, but that edge group in Carolina needs more work.

And they could stay local here with the selection of TJ Parker, who might not have unanimous first-round grades anymore, but was once considered a can’t-miss prospect. The bang for their buck here could be similar to the Falcons getting James Pearce Jr. late in the 1st round last year.

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

I don’t know that getting Sonny Styles and Avieon Terrell could be considered a “bad” haul by the Cowboys in the draft, but certainly you would like to see things fall a little differently if you’re a Cowboys fan.

And the draft often requires patience. You can’t just take positions in the draft, you have to take players. And we know the Cowboys need help at every level of the defense right now. After moving on from Trevon Diggs this past year, the Cowboys sent a clear signal that they are in the market for more help at the cornerback position. Even if the Cowboys have high hopes for second-year player Shavon Revel in 2026, they are going to need to add to this position group.

Terrell has NFL bloodlines and should have a relatively high floor at the next level.