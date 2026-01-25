2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

In many 2026 NFL mock draft projections, we’ve had the Steelers taking Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with this pick. And you’ll probably see that again/plenty this offseason, but if they can’t get Simpson, where do they turn?

The next most obvious area of need for the Steelers has got to be the wide receiver position. Almost any and every rumored wide receiver trade that has gone down over the past couple of years, it feels like the Steelers have been involved or rumored to be involved. Even after acquiring DK Metcalf, the Steelers need more help here.

Makai Lemon presents them with some variance in terms of his playing style and obviously size, and would add a much needed playmaker to the passing game for whoever is throwing passes.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon

If there is one team who should be drafting position over anything else in the first round this year, it’s got to be the Los Angeles Chargers…right? The Chargers have one of the most obvious needs of any team in the NFL: Protect Justin Herbert.

They have done a horrendous job of that. Obviously, season-ending injuries to Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater played the biggest role in their woes this past year, but the signing of free agent guard Mekhi Becton was a bust, and the Chargers simply couldn’t keep Herbert upright long enough to make any sort of run in the 2025 season.

They have long-term concerns with Slater as well, whose injury (patellar tendon) has not been something a lot of players have actually been able to come back from and play at the same level. Regardless, the offensive line must be addressed with this selection.