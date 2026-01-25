2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round predictions
33. New York Jets: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
34. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida
35. Tennessee Titans: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
36. Las Vegas Raiders: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
37. New York Giants: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
38. Houston Texans: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia
39. Cleveland Browns: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
40. Kansas City Chiefs: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo
41. Cincinnati Bengals: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
42. New Orleans Saints: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech
43. Miami Dolphins: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
44. New York Jets: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
45. Baltimore Ravens: LT Overton, EDGE/DL, Alabama
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
47. Indianapolis Colts: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
48. Atlanta Falcons: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
49. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon
50. Detroit Lions: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
51. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Tiernan, OL, Northwestern
52. Green Bay Packers: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
54. Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: AJ Haulcy, SAF, LSU
57. Chicago Bears: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
58. San Francisco 49ers: Connor Lew, OL, Auburn
59. Houston Texans: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
60. Buffalo Bills: Zakee Wheatley, SAF, Penn State
61. Los Angeles Rams: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
62. New England Patriots: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
63. Denver Broncos: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
64. Seattle Seahawks: Chase Bisontis, OL, Texas A&M
We have a handful of teams making their first selections here in the second round of this 2026 NFL mock draft, and they seemingly all had the same general idea: The need to upgrade defensively.
The Colts are going to be a fascinating team to watch in the 2026 offseason because they are loaded in the weapons department offensively, but how will they deal with the Daniel Jones situation? Either way, you can't pass up the chance to get a good value in the pass rush department on Day 2 of the draft.
The Falcons need to add some youth to the defensive backfield, and a playmaker like Keith Abney II at the cornerback position would be a really solid value on Day 2.
The Packers have one of the most obvious needs for cornerback help in the NFL, and they'll probably attack that position group through both NFL Free Agency and the draft.
The Jaguars could easily look to re-sign him, but Andrew Wingard is currently one of the team's most prominent free agents on the defensive side of the ball. If they lose him, they'll need to find someone capable of coming in and playing snaps right away.
