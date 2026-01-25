2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round predictions

33. New York Jets: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

34. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

35. Tennessee Titans: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

37. New York Giants: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

38. Houston Texans: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

39. Cleveland Browns: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

41. Cincinnati Bengals: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

42. New Orleans Saints: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

43. Miami Dolphins: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

44. New York Jets: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

45. Baltimore Ravens: LT Overton, EDGE/DL, Alabama

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

47. Indianapolis Colts: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

48. Atlanta Falcons: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

49. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

50. Detroit Lions: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

51. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Tiernan, OL, Northwestern

52. Green Bay Packers: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: AJ Haulcy, SAF, LSU

57. Chicago Bears: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

58. San Francisco 49ers: Connor Lew, OL, Auburn

59. Houston Texans: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

60. Buffalo Bills: Zakee Wheatley, SAF, Penn State

61. Los Angeles Rams: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

62. New England Patriots: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

63. Denver Broncos: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

64. Seattle Seahawks: Chase Bisontis, OL, Texas A&M

We have a handful of teams making their first selections here in the second round of this 2026 NFL mock draft, and they seemingly all had the same general idea: The need to upgrade defensively.

The Colts are going to be a fascinating team to watch in the 2026 offseason because they are loaded in the weapons department offensively, but how will they deal with the Daniel Jones situation? Either way, you can't pass up the chance to get a good value in the pass rush department on Day 2 of the draft.

The Falcons need to add some youth to the defensive backfield, and a playmaker like Keith Abney II at the cornerback position would be a really solid value on Day 2.

The Packers have one of the most obvious needs for cornerback help in the NFL, and they'll probably attack that position group through both NFL Free Agency and the draft.

The Jaguars could easily look to re-sign him, but Andrew Wingard is currently one of the team's most prominent free agents on the defensive side of the ball. If they lose him, they'll need to find someone capable of coming in and playing snaps right away.