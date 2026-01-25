2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

The Arizona Cardinals are another team here at the top of the draft order without a head coach. And that’s not really a surprise, because they had to be considered one of the worst job openings in the NFL.

There are obvious question marks about Kyler Murray’s health and longevity with the franchise beyond this season. The Cardinals lack foundational roster pieces compared to most of the other teams with head coach vacancies, and all of that uncertainty is going to require something not many head coaches are afforded these days: Time.

The one position we have consistently gone back to for this Cardinals team is the offensive tackle position, where Jonah Williams is set to depart in free agency. Francis Mauigoa has been rising (back) up the board lately it seems, so while he might not sell a bunch of jerseys, he’d be a smart pick here.

4. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

The Tennessee Titans have their brain trust and building blocks of the future. General manager Mike Borgonzi is finally going to start seeing his vision come to fruition after hiring Robert Saleh as his new head coach, and you figure that with Saleh in the fold, that Titans defense can be expected to take a huge jump forward this coming season.

The same will be expected for quarterback Cam Ward, who would probably love to see another Miami Hurricanes prospect coming to Nashville with the team’s top pick in the draft. The Titans are 100 percent in the “take the best player on the board” category. They need as many building blocks as they can get, and there’s no reason to be picky.

And with a defensive head coach in the mix, you would have to think that’s the direction they’ll lean in this slot.