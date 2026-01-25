2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

A lot of people might look at this situation and think the Chiefs would be a no-brainer for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, but I don’t think a skill player is what the team needs in the 1st round. The Chiefs finished with the 7th-fewest sacks in the NFL this past season, and the in ability to get to the quarterback consistently was a huge issue for them.

The Chiefs have so much going on this offseason. The injury and recovery of Patrick Mahomes are worth monitoring, especially because he’s now on the other side of 30. The team brought back Eric Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator, but why? The offensive line is in shambles.

The Chiefs need players who can keep them in tight games, and top-tier pass rushers can help do that.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

One of our favorite 2026 NFL mock draft picks so far this offseason has to be Caleb Downs to the Cincinnati Bengals. You’ve got a little bit of fan service here with an Ohio State prospect staying in-state to play for the Bengals, but this pick would make sense for a number of other reasons.

The Bengals’ pass defense was laughably bad this past year, ranking 26th in passing yards allowed and 29th in passing touchdowns allowed despite only being thrown on an average number of times (15th). Getting a playmaker on the back end like Caleb Downs will be essential for this team, and he also fits the “best player available” category.

The Bengals can’t paint themselves into a corner here and only take whoever is the best EDGE guy on the board. They need to stick to their board and not draft just for need, but combine need with player value.