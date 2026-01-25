2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

17. Detroit Lions: Vega Ioane, OL, Penn State

The Detroit Lions drafted one of the best interior offensive linemen in the entire 2025 class in guard Tate Ratledge, who looks like he’s going to be a stud for a long time coming. The Lions don’t have to mess around with a good thing there, but they do need to upgrade the center position.

After providing a really nice jolt in his second stint with the team, the luster has worn off with Graham Glasgow, and the center position has become one of this team’s primary concerns going forward. Vega Ioane played guard at Penn State, but can the Lions teach him to play center?

He might be the best interior offensive lineman in this class, and you would have to think that if anyone could do it, it would be them. He has the physical style of play this team absolutely loves.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Minnesota Vikings are going to need to do anything they possibly can to make life easier for young quarterback JJ McCarthy, whose uncertain future is as much about his health at this point as it is about his ability to play the game. We saw Kevin O’Connell doing Coach of the Year type stuff at the end of the 2025 season, but the jury is still very much out on McCarthy.

How can the Vikings properly support him? Give him a dynamic threat at running back. Aaron Jones is not going to be around much longer, and even if the Vikings do run it back with Jordan Mason, they would not be able to justify passing on an all-around weapon like Love, who was one of the most dynamic playmakers in all of college football this past season.

Not only do they have a need at running back, but keep an eye on receiver here as well with the off-field issues surrounding Jordan Addison.