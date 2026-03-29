2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

37. New York Giants - Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

The Giants already have a bit of a logjam along the defensive line, but hear me out. The team probably wants to trade Kayvon Thibodeaux at some point given that they have a lot of money tied up there and could have to pay Abdul Carter in a couple of seasons.

Well, why not reset things? The Giants could, in theory, take Zion Young and perhaps trade Thibodeaux during the summer, and all of a sudden, you've reset things in a good way at that position.

38. Houston Texans - Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

More defensive additions are coming for the Texans, who shored up the offense big-time this offseason and can kind of have fun loading up on defense. Houston snags Anthony Hill Jr. from Texas, who, in this mock draft, would get to remain in the state. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was a linebacker in the NFL and obviously understands the importance of that position.

Houston's defense was the best in the NFL in 2025 and could hold that title again in 2026.

39. Cleveland Browns - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

After making some huge moves on the offensive side of the ball, the Browns look to the defense and take Brandon Cisse from South Carolina. With how well General Manager Andrew Berry drafted last year, there is every reason to believe this year's rookie class could be loaded again.

40. Kansas City Chiefs - Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Two-straight picks along the defensive line would be smart decision-making by the Chiefs front office, but this roster is truly flawed, so it's going to take some time to fill all the holes. After a wide receiver and two defensive line picks, you'd think that the secondary would then get some attention with their remaining picks.