2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

45. Baltimore Ravens - Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

I’ve seen a lot about Germie Bernard being a ready-made WR2 at the NFL level. That’s what he profiles as, and it would be a solid spot for him to land with the Ravens, who already have Zay Flowers and a quarterback in Lamar Jackson who can be as efficient as anyone.

Baltimore dealt with a ton of injuries during the 2025 season and just could not overcome them, essentially losing the AFC North title on a missed field goal. With a new head coaching regime in town and the potential for a solid NFL Draft class, this team could again be a juggernaut.

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

After taking Fano from Utah in the first round, the Buccaneers get some pass-rushing help and snag R Mason Thomas from Oklahoma. You really have to wonder just how interested the Bucs were in signing Hendrickson before he signed with the Ravens.

Since that signing obviously did not happen, General Manager Jason Licht, who has done well in the NFL Draft, will simply have to draft some help along the defensive line in what could be a major year for Todd Bowles.

47. Indianapolis Colts - Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Speaking of pass-rush help and Hendrickson, the Colts were probably very strongly in on Hendrickson, as they could have reunited him with Lou Anarumo, who was his defensive coordinator when both were with the Bengals.

Indy takes Gabe Jacas from Illinois at pick 47. He had 11 sacks in the 2025 campaign and 19 over the past two seasons, so he’s productive in getting into the backfield.

48. Atlanta Falcons - Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Chris Bell could be the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s recovering from a knee injury, but does have first-round qualities, and with the Falcons not having a first-round pick, they could get a steal here midway through the second round. With Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. set to battle it out for the starting job, the Falcons may want to consider adding another weapon.