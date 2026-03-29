2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

53. Pittsburgh Steelers - Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

After bolstering the middle of the defense in Round 1, the Steelers take to the offensive line and snag Chase Bisontis, who is a rock-solid second-round prospect at guard. Pittsburgh has invested a good bit along the offensive line in recent years and do have a slew of young players down in this unit.

They’ve also hit on some of them and could keep that up here. Isaac Seumalo is now gone, so there could be a reason for Pittsburgh to find a new starter along the interior for 2026 and beyond.

54. Philadelphia Eagles - Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

Another guard off the board here, the Eagles take Emmanuel Pregnon from Oregon at pick 54 in this mock draft. It felt like nothing really gelled together for the Eagles on offense in 2025. The unit was inconsistent, and the offensive line was bad in parts of the season.

Another new offensive coordinator could fix things for the Eagles, but also adding a new body along the offensive line could help as well. GM Howie Roseman has always placed a massive emphasis along this unit, so there is no reason to believe that stops this year.

55. Los Angeles Chargers - Keionte Scott, CB, Miami (FL)

After taking offensive line help in Round 1, the Chargers take some secondary help with Keionte Scott. He’s a slot cornerback and does have all the fun qualities you want in a nickel corner. He can blitz and is tough as nails.

He’s also known for being a strong leader, which is something Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh would absolutely covet. LA’s roster isn’t all that special, and losing Jesse Minter to the Ravens would give this team a reason to be more aggressive on defense in the draft.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Jacob Rodriguez is the pick for the Jaguars. Jacksonville lost Devin Lloyd to the Panthers in free agency, so they do have a need in the middle of the defense. Rodriguez put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine and is absolutely going to make a defensive coordinator very happy.

After break out season in 2025, the Jaguars are obviously looking to take that next step in 2026. With how well both sides of the ball were playing to end the season, this team could be a true juggernaut in 2026.