2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

57. Chicago Bears - Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

The Bears keep it up on defense and take Davison Igbinosun from the Ohio State Buckeyes at pick 57. Chicago’s secondary did excel at taking the ball away, but that was really the only redeeming part of the defense, to be blunt.

GM Ryan Poles now has a stud quarterback right in the middle of his rookie deal, so every single draft pick he makes carries a ton of weight.

58. New York Jets (via SF) - Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

A pick the Jets got from the 49ers, New York is selecting at 58 in this mock draft and will take Antonio Williams, a receiver from Clemson. The Jets do have a nice trio on offense in Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and Mason Taylor. All three players are young and could be long-term fixtures on the team.

But it’s clear that another weapon is needed, and after a large emphasis on defense in this mock draft, they’ll potentially give Simpson a future weapon with Williams.

59. Houston Texans - Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Jadarian Price with the 59th overall pick does feel like highway robbery. Price is largely seen as the second-best running back in this year’s draft, right behind his own teammate in Love. Javonte Williams is an appropriate NFL comparison for Price, and he’ll head to the Texans, a team that already acquired a tough runner in David Montgomery.

Woody Marks also figures to get some of the pie, but this potential three-headed monster in Montgomery, Price, and Marks would be a lethal running back room. Montgomery is in the final year of his deal, though.

60. Chicago Bears - Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Another pick on the defensive side of the ball for the Bears, as the team takes Malachi Lawrence from UCF and just continues the top-tier investment for Dennis Allen’s unit. Lawrence had seven sacks in 2025.