2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

61. Los Angeles Rams - Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

The Rams got to work this offseason with two notable moves - trading a bunch of draft picks to the Chiefs for Trent McDuffie, and then again addressing the secondary with another former Chiefs cornerback in Jaylen Watson.

GM Les Snead is simply among the best in the NFL at being aggressive and filling needs. The one area where the Rams could potentially get better is at inside linebacker, so Josiah Trotter, who has NFL bloodlines, could be a fun pick here.

At this point, any pick the Rams make is honestly a luxury selection.

62. Denver Broncos - Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

The Broncos are on the board here at pick 62, selecting Max Klare from Ohio State. In 2025, the Broncos had a gigantic need at tight end and a slew of draftable prospects, but somehow, the front office missed out on all of them, instead taking a seventh-round chance on a former basketball player in Caleb Lohner.

It was a mismanagement of the roster and draft picks. Denver can get a bit of revenge, though, in 2026 and take Klare. There are a ton of draftable tight ends again this year, and with Evan Engram in the final year of his deal, there is simply no excuse in 2026.

63. New England Patriots - Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

The Patriots added a wide receiver in Round 1 and now look to the defensive side of the ball here in Round 2, taking Derrick Moore from Michigan. Moore had 10.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 2025, so he was productive and doing it against top competition.

The Pats do have a good roster, but could get a bit more explosive along the defensive line.

64. Seattle Seahawks - Gennings Dunker, OG, Iowa

Seattle takes Gennings Dunker at pick 64 to finish up this NFL mock draft. Dunker does profile as a guard at the NFL level and could potentially take over for Anthony Bradford, the weakest link on an otherwise solid Seahawks unit.

This team does have what it takes to repeat, and with a roster this strong, filling a weakness with a solid prospect and a potential day one starter would be solid GM-ing by John Schneider, one of the best in the business.