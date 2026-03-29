2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

I think we really need to have a talk about the Chiefs' roster, as it got significantly worse this offseason. Sure, the NFL world made a big deal about the Kenneth Walker III signing, but this team's secondary got plucked away in free agency.

The Chiefs will address the secondary in some capacity this offseason, and it could come in the NFL Draft. For now, though, they'll continue to stack the offense and take Carnell Tate, someone who has a George Pickens-type of skillset.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Speaking of secondary, Mansoor Delane is one of those well-rounded, polished cornerbacks you see come into the NFL every few seasons. He profiles very nicely at the next level and is going to be able to hold up in coverage on his own from day one. The Bengals have needs all over the place on defense despite spending a lot in free agency, and they could do a lot worse than this.

11. Miami Dolphins - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Makai Lemon is an easy pick for the Dolphins to make here, as all of a sudden, both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are not a part of the picture anymore. The Dolphins traded Waddle to the Broncos and will have another first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

12. Cleveland Browns (via DAL) - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Browns traded back six spots with the Cowboys and are still able to take one of the top receiver prospects in Jordyn Tyson. The injury history is a concern, but there isn't anything saying that it can't go away in the NFL. Cleveland has another major offensive selection coming up as well in two moves that could reshape that unit.