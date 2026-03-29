2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

17. Detroit Lions - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Lions have one of the best rosters in the NFL and could go in a number of directions here. There is a gaping hole along the offensive line, as left tackle Taylor Decker is no longer a part of the picture, but I do believe there is a scenario where Penei Sewell kicks over to left tackle.

This could mean Detroit seeks to draft a right tackle prospect at some point, but for now, they'll bolster the pass rush with Keldric Faulk, as the defense has been the more inconsistent unit for the team for multiple years now.

18. Minnesota Vikings - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Maybe one of the more obvious fits in the first round, the Vikings will certainly strongly consider a cornerback or safety. Dillon Thieneman is right there with the 18th pick and fits in with Brian Flores' defense. The Vikings notably signed Kyler Murray this offseason but did have to shed a lot of veteran contracts on defense, so I do believe that side of the ball will be a huge emphasis for the front office.

19. Carolina Panthers - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq is the best tight end prospect in another strong class at the position. The Panthers waste no time giving Bryce Young another weapon on offense and take Sadiq with the 19th selection here. There are truly no more excuses for Young in a crucial fourth year.

20. Dallas Cowboys - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Avieon Terrell is the younger brother of AJ Terrell and is another high-end addition for this defense. With potentially adding Bailey and Terrell, the Cowboys could truly put the finishing touches on a unit that could undergo one of the biggest improvements in the NFL from 2025 into 2026.