2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

21. Pittsburgh Steelers, CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Steelers have gotten aggressive yet again this offseason and clearly think they can win some games in 2026. They're continually too stubborn and just do not know when it's time to blow it up and rebuild. To be fair, though, they've made some great additions, as guys like Jamel Dean and Michael Pittman Jr. are both two good players at positions of need.

Pittsburgh could really make some more progress on defense if they took CJ Allen from Georgia. Allen is widely regarded as one of the smartest players in the NFL Draft and one of the top linebacker prospects in another deep class.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Caleb Lomu to the Chargers would be a great pick. Many fans have wondered why this team hasn't invested more into the offensive line, but they should be able to come away with a Round 1 prospect. If Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater come back healthy, and the Chargers can find a starter in Round 1, the offensive line is all of a sudden shored up.

23. Philadelphia Eagles - Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

Akheem Mesidor to the Eagles at pick 23 in our latest mock draft. The Philly defensive line did lose Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency last offseason, so we can't pretend like this unit isn't missing another impact player.

Philly also signed cornerback Riq Woolen in free agency, so that could take cornerback off the board in Round 1.

24. Cleveland Browns - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Two wide receivers in the first round might seem a bit over the top, but the Browns could do this and continue to lay the foundation for a notable quarterback addition in the 2027 NFL Draft. With an overhauled offensive line, the potential for two rookie receivers, and other contributors like Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins, the Browns progress on offense would truly be too hard to ignore.