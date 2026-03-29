2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

25. Chicago Bears - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

The Chicago Bears should keep hammering away on the defensive side of the ball, which has already seen some notable change this offseason. You have to wonder just how serious this team was in trying to trade for Maxx Crosby, but that ship has probably sailed at this point.

The Bears could instead look to Ohio State to take Kayden McDonald, one of the best interior linemen in this year's class. The secondary is also an area where the Bears could make a Round 1 splash as well, and with the retirement of Drew Dalman and trade of DJ Moore, those two positions cannot be ruled out.

26. Los Angeles Rams (via BUF) - Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

The Rams traded down a ton of picks with the Bills and settle on Omar Cooper Jr., a wide receiver prospect from Indiana. With Davante Adams being in the final year of his deal and the Puka Nacua situation being... interesting, wide receiver is actually a relatively large need. With how strong the Rams roster is overall, they can prioritize drafting for need as well.

27. New York Jets (via SF) - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Here we go. The Jets traded down with the 49ers and can justify taking Simpson this high. He's got some NFL qualities but might be closer to a second-round prospect. He can win from the pocket and has made some big-time throws, but there is still some obvious development that has to take place with the player.

28. Houston Texans - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The interior of Houston's defensive line is getting up there in age, so picking the versatile Peter Woods might feel like overkill, but it's really not. With how well the Texans addressed the offensive line this offseason, that doesn't become a Round 1 need.