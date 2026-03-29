2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

29. Kansas City Chiefs - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Chiefs took a wide receiver with their first of two first-round picks, and now it's time to address the other side of the ball, as the Chiefs defensive line is just flat-out not good enough. If nothing else, getting stronger in the trenches on this side of the ball should help the secondary in coverage. In the NFL, the trenches are the most important part of the equation outside of the quarterback.

Getting Chris Jones some help in his final good years in the NFL would be a wise move, and the long-term needs is also present as well.

30. Miami Dolphins - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Kadyn Proctor could have the highest ceiling of any offensive line prospect in this year's class. Many have talked about Proctor needing to keep his weight in check to make it as a tackle. If not, he could kick inside to guard, but there are some players in the NFL today who can play both well.

Mike Onwenu of the Patriots is a player who can hold up at tackle and also excel at guard. Proctor will fill some sort of hole along the offensive line for the Dolphins.

31. New England Patriots - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

After cutting Stefon Diggs and signing Romeo Doubs, the Patriots make another move at wide receiver and take KC Concepcion, who is electric with the ball in his hands. Doubs is younger than Diggs, but Diggs is the better player, so the work at wide receiver is still needing to be done.

32. Seattle Seahawks - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

With the Seahawks losing Riq Woolen in free agency, something they probably had intentions of letting happen, they could bring in Colton Hood from Tennessee to essentially step into his role and keep the secondary a top strength.