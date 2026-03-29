2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

33. New York Jets - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Caleb Banks broke his foot recently, and that could hurt his draft stock. This could push him all the way out of the first round entirely, but the Jets take a chance with pick 33. Just a couple of years ago, the Jets had one of the best and deepest defensive lines in the NFL, but it's since gotten worse.

The team has to restock along the defensive line for the present and the future. As of now, it does feel like Aaron Glenn is a lame-duck head coach and could get fired during the season, so the Jets could be wise to look beyond 2026 with many of their picks, as the team isn't likely to win more than a handful of games this year.

34. Arizona Cardinals - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

After losing Jalen Thompson in free agency to the Cowboys, the Cardinals could take the big, physical safety from Toledo in Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. There's also going to be a life without Budda Baker at some point, so the Cardinals address an underrated position here and just focus on stacking as much young talent as possible.

35. Tennessee Titans - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Blake Miller has a ton of collegiate snaps under his belt and is going to start at right tackle for a team for the next 12 years. Miller could push JC Latham inside to guard and help shore up the Titans offensive line, which needs to be solid with a young quarterback in Cam Ward in the picture.

36. Las Vegas Raiders - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Speaking of offensive line, the Raiders take Max Iheanachor at pick 36 in this mock draft. Much of the issue with the Raiders offensive line from a year ago was simply coaching. Getting some better players in the building wouldn't hurt, though.