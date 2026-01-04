2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major trades

37. New York Giants - Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

The New York Giants took Jordyn Tyson in the first round and swing around to the other side of the ball and bolster the defense. The defensive line is one of the best in the NFL, so that unit doesn’t really need much help, but the secondary could absolutely use someone else in the CB room.

With GM Joe Schoen likely not going anywhere, the Giants and Schoen keep building up the defense and take Keith Abney II from Arizona State. Could New York breakout in 2026?

38. Houston Texans - Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Houston might end up getting a steal in Chris Bell, who is currently injured but who is also a first-round caliber talent. We’ve seen Houston really invest a ton into the WR room, and I could see a path where GM Nick Caserio keeps that up.

The defense is likely going to remain the top unit in the NFL, so he could put a notable emphasis on the offensive side of the ball, giving CJ Stroud another weapon. Houston has gone 11-2 since the 0-3 start earlier this year.

39. Cleveland Browns - Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Two-straight picks along the offensive line is a great idea by GM Andrew Berry, who now takes Trevor Goosby from Texas at pick 39. Drafting talent OL players can really reshape the offense for years to come. It’s not clear where the Browns are going to find another QB, but perhaps the Browns are actually banking on Deshaun Watson returning.

But there also isn’t really a logical QB selection at this point in time.

40. Kansas City Chiefs - LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

The defensive line gets a huge injection of talent with the pick of Peter Woods in Round 1 and now LT Overton in Round 2. While these picks might not be sexy, it’s a huge need for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are multiple offseasons away from matching the talent level that the AFC West-winning Denver Broncos have.