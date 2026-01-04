2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major trades

41. Cincinnati Bengals - Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

The Cincinnati Bengals are doubling-down on the defensive front and use their first and second-round picks on DL prospects, this time taking Christen Miller from Georgia. If the Bengals can just field an average defense in the 2026 NFL Season, this team is going to win a ton of games and make a deep run.

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins are as good of an offensive trio as the NFL has seen in quite some time, but the defense has let this team down for multiple years now. Can it truly be this simple?

42. New Orleans Saints - Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

The Saints keep up with the defensive side of the ball and take Chris Johnson from San Diego State. With Tyler Shough playing this well, the Saints can definitely get a bit frisky in the offseason, as the NFC South is a weaker division, so there is a chance for the Saints to make a run at the title in 2026.

I would expect this team to also sniff around for upgrades at running back and wide receiver as well.

43. Atlanta Falcons - Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

The Atlanta Falcons have a ton of roster talent, but we just have not seen this franchise take off like many thought it would in the 2025 season. Michael Penix also got hurt, so that adds another wrinkle to the mix. I do believe the Falcons are going to bring Penix back in 2026 to be the guy, but it’s likely his last chance.

Atlanta might not need a whole lot on offense but could benefit from some help on the defensive side of the ball again. They have some free agents that could be replaced in the 2026 NFL Draft.

44. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Two picks to help the pass rush in the first two rounds for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a sound draft strategy. You honestly do not typically see teams doing this, but the Bucs have clear-cut needs and otherwise have a very strong roster, so Tampa might only be a couple of players away from getting back on track in 2026 and beyond.