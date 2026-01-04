2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major trades

45. Miami Dolphins - Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

The Miami Dolphins got an extra first-round pick from the Denver Broncos in the Jaylen Waddle trade we had predicted earlier in this NFL mock draft. The Dolphins then add a young wide receiver to the room in Chris Brazzell II from Tennessee.

The Dolphins are going to make some major changes this offseason and could be willing to take some trade calls on notable players. Waddle could get dealt, so Miami finds a replacement at pick 45.

46. New York Jets - AJ Haulcy, S, LSU

The New York Jets’ secondary might be the worst in the NFL, and it was already a bit below-average before this team traded Sauce Gardner. The Jets currently have zero interceptions on the season, which is hard to believe.

Simply drafting talent players in the secondary should be near the top of the to-do list for the Jets’ front office in 2026. I am not sure that is even a disagreeable take, either. AJ Haulcy from LSU is a good pick here. Haulcy has 10 career interceptions and possesses good ball skills.

47. Baltimore Ravens - Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

How about a young wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens? Ja’Kobi Lane is the pick for the Ravens in the middle of the second round. The Ravens, as we said earlier, struggled with injuries for much of the season, but the roster still does have some holes.

As long as this roster can get healthy, and the Ravens continue to bring forth decent NFL Draft classes, this team is going to be right back in the mix atop the AFC in 2026.

48. Minnesota Vikings - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

The Minnesota Vikings took Kenyon Sadiq in the first round of this latest mock draft and now hit more of a legitimate roster need, taking Dillon Thieneman from Oregon. The Vikings’ defense coordinator, Brian Flores, seems poised to return in 2026, so doing right by him and giving him a much-needed secondary boost is a good idea.