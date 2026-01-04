2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major trades

53. Green Bay Packers - Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

The Green Bay Packers’ first-round pick belongs to the Dallas Cowboys right now due to the Micah Parsons’ trade. Unfortunately, Parsons tore his ACL a few weeks ago and could miss the start of the 2026 NFL Season.

One area where Green Bay absolutely has to get better is in the secondary, as their various CB moves just have not worked out this year, and we did see the Packers claiming former Cowboys’ CB Trevon Diggs earlier last week.

Diggs may not be a realistic solution, so the Packers need to look to the NFL Draft to find more young talent here.

54. Buffalo Bills - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

How about two picks in a row in the secondary for the Buffalo Bills? For multiple seasons now, the Bills have needed a secondary boost, and whoever is making the decisions for the franchise has to realize this going forward.

The Bills take Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren at pick 54. Be on the lookout for this team to make a splash move at WR in the offseason.

55. Los Angeles Rams - Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Speaking of wide receiver moves, the Los Angeles Rams take Elijah Sarratt from Indiana hear at the bottom of the second round. Sarratt has 13 touchdowns this year and is a bigger target at the position, something the Rams covet.

56. Los Angeles Chargers - Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

I think LA Chargers fans would love it if the team used their first two picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on OL prospects. Gennings Dunker is the next player who is inserted into the equation along the OL. Dunker is a right tackle, and I believe in an ideal world for the Chargers, they have Joe Alt and Dunker at the tackle spots and Rashawn Slater kicking inside.