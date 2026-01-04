2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major trades

57. Houston Texans - Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

The Houston Texans take Caleb Tiernan from Northwestern at pick 57 in this mock draft. Houston’s offensive line has come together and played reasonably well in recent weeks, but it could use another boost. The Texans go defensive tackle, wide receiver, and offensive tackle in this mock.

58. Philadelphia Eagles - Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

The Eagles’ offensive line has actually taken a step back this year if you can believe that. Philly lost Mekhi Becton in free agency last year, and even he had a rough season with the Los Angeles Chargers. Philly uses their two picks in this mock draft on trench players and take Chase Bisontis from Texas A&M at pick 58.

Another Howie Roseman masterclass?

59. San Francisco 49ers - Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

Isaiah World is a bit inconsistent down to down, but he does have the tools and physical profile to be a starting-caliber tackle in the NFL, and that could be what the San Francisco 49ers buy into at the bottom of the second round.

The Niners are a great story this year but aren’t exactly winning games because of sheer roster talent. GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have done a great job at finding talent all throughout the NFL Draft, and this could be another gem.

60. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

The second Notre Dame running back who hears his name called in our latest mock draft is Jadarian Price. The Jacksonville Jaguars have Travis Etienne set to hit the free agency market unless they re-sign him before the offseason hits. Running back could be a need for this team.

The Jaguars are just one win away from clinching the AFC South and hosting a playoff game with a stellar 13-4 record.