2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major trades

61. Chicago Bears - Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

After grabbing a linebacker in the first round, the Chicago Bears again focus on the defensive front and take Joshua Josephs from Tennessee. Like we saw in 2025 with the heavy OL investment, GM Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson are going to do the same thing with the DL in the 2026 offseason, and I’d about guarantee that.

62. New England Patriots - Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

The New England Patriots take Deontae Lawson from Alabama at pick 62 and just keep stacking talent. As I said earlier, I believe this team is going to again be quite aggressive, as the Pats could make a deep playoff run this year.

But they are playing with house money a bit, as the roster talent, while good, is nothing special. Simply taking the best player available is honestly what this front office has to do in 2026.

63. Denver Broncos - Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

The Denver Broncos traded their first-round pick for Jaylen Waddle in this mock draft, and they now turn their attention to the other side of the ball and nab Jake Golday from Cincinnati. The linebacker positions has been an inconsistent one for the Broncos for multiple years now, so grabbing a young prospect to develop is probably how this unit gets turned around for the long-term.

Denver is already fielding one of the best defenses in the NFL, too.

64. Seattle Seahawks - Connor Lew, OC, Auburn

The Seattle Seahawks finish off our latest NFL mock draft with a top center prospect, taking Connor Lew from Auburn. The Seahawks took Grey Zabel last year and still have a bit of work to do along the iOL. Lew makes a lot of sense.

Did your favorite team get desirable prospects in our latest NFL mock draft?