2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major trades

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

It’s been a tough year for the Kansas City Chiefs, but the bright side here is that this team is currently picking inside the top-10, something they have not done for years now. The Chiefs have obvious needs along the defensive line and should target someone like Peter Woods from Clemson.

The Chiefs need some more talent up front and also need to consider adding new faces at every play-making position on offense and in the secondary on defense as well. Woods is a great start since he’s in the trenches, and that’s where games are won in the NFL.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Speaking of trenches, we’ll have a bit of a run here along the defensive line, as the Bengals grab David Bailey from Texas Tech, who played well in the College Football Playoff, and I am not sure the Bengals have more urgent needs than on defense.

You really couldn’t go wrong with a number of defensive prospects here, but with Trey Hendrickson set to be a free agency and the Bengals needing more pass-rushers overall, Bailey is a good need pick and also might be a ‘best player available’ type of situation as well.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via MIA) - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Buccaneers are another team that needs a boost along the defensive line, so they take Keldric Faulk from Auburn at pick 11. The Bucs’ defense has taken a step back here under Todd Bowles, but that defense just cannot get to the QB consistently, and until GM Jason Licht fixed that, Tampa won’t improve going forward.

It’s honestly that simple for the Bucs.

12. Los Angeles Rams - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Los Angeles Rams have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft thanks to the Atlanta Falcons. With how good this roster is overall, LA can definitely draft for need, and it’s clear that the defense needs another cornerback. Jermod McCoy is the pick here, but I would not be shocked if LA sniffed around in the trade market before the NFL Draft to try and find a more proven commodity at the position.