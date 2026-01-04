2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major trades

13. Miami Dolphins (via TB) - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

The Miami Dolphins moved back a couple of slots in the first round of our latest mock draft. The Dolphins grab Francis Mauigoa from Miami (FL) and add some beef to the offensive line. The Dolphins are going to be making some notable moves this offseason, as they are likely moving on from Tua Tagovailoa in some capacity.

The team will likely have a brand-new GM as well, so this is a team to keep an eye out for.

14. Dallas Cowboys - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Sonny Styles would be a perfect pick for the Dallas Cowboys with the team’s first first-round pick here in 2026. Dallas’ defense was so atrocious this year that it basically wasted away an elite season from Dak Prescott and the offense.

If nothing else, the Cowboys have a clear path to improve this coming offseason, and I’d be shocked if the team’s first pick in 2026 was anything other than a defensive prospect. It simply has to happen.

15. Detroit Lions - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Another team with urgent defensive needs is the Detroit Lions. This front office has invested a ton into the secondary in recent years, but injuries have brought this unit chaos and inconsistencies. Brad Holmes, the Lions’ GM, might simply have to keep taking swings on players until they pan out.

Mansoor Delane is one of the top CB prospects in the country and is an obvious fit in Detroit. The defense has taken a huge step back this year, but getting healthier is going to to wonders for that unit in 2026.

16. Baltimore Ravens - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

In the middle of the first round, the Baltimore Ravens grab Kadyn Proctor, a tackle from Alabama. Proctor might be someone who kicks inside to guard at the next level, and that’s precisely who the Baltimore Ravens could use.

The Ravens have dealt with a ton of injuries this year and need to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 just to get into the playoffs. When healthy, this team is great, but not only have they been banged up, but some key positions like the offensive interior have been weaker this year.