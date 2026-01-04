2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major trades

17. Minnesota Vikings - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq is a good pick for the Minnesota Vikings. This team is expected to sniff around for a veteran QB this offseason to likely compete with JJ McCarthy. That’s a wise idea, but the Vikes also have other offensive needs.

Getting a rare tight end prospect would elevate this entire offense, and while the Vikings have needs in the secondary, Sadiq is simply too good of a prospect to pass up on.

18. New York Jets - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

With their second first-round pick, the New York Jets snag Makai Lemon from USC. The Jets are rebuilding their offense with the selections of Dante Moore and now Lemon. The front office has to start fresh at the position in 2026, and it’s just odd they signed Justin Fields to begin with.

Pairing Moore up with another good receiver and perhaps a high-quality veteran backup would be a legitimate QB development plan for the Jets.

19. Carolina Panthers - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Carolina Panthers make a major move by taking Ty Simpson at pick 19. Folks, Bryce Young is too inconsistent to be a franchise QB, and while the Panthers are on the doorstep of the NFC South title, it’s not because of Young. Ty Simpson at least gives them a different option to try and develop, and you really never know what could happen…

The Panthers should decline Young's fifth-year option and begin to put the heat on him to see if that helps.

20. Arizona Cardinals (via PIT) - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Cardinals trade QB Kyler Murray to Steelers for pick 20

The Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers make the first notable move of the 2026 NFL Draft, shaking things up in a big way. The Cardinals seem poised to move on from Kyler Murray in some capacity, and the dysfunctional Steelers might be how they do that. The Steelers part with the 20th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and acquire Murray.

If nothing else, Murray can be a fine, stable option for a few years. The Cards get out of that contract and then proceed to grab Denzel Boston from Washington, adding another much-needed weapon to the offensive side of the ball for 2026 and beyond.