2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major trades

25. Philadelphia Eagles - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Philadelphia Eagles saw both Josh Sweat and Milton Williams leave in free agency last offseason. The pass rush has been just OK this year, so the Eagles may need to invest a first-round pick in the DL yet again.

GM Howie Roseman surely knows this and would not hesitate to again bolster the trenches. The Eagles grab TJ Parker from Clemson at pick 25 in this mock draft.

26. Houston Texans - A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

Why not keep adding to a strength? The Houston Texans have fielded one of the top defensive lines in the NFL this year and could keep that up past 2025 with A’Mauri Washington from Oregon at pick 26. DeMeco Ryans’ squad is set to make the playoffs for the third time in three years under his head coaching tenure.

And the defense has emerged as one of the best in the entire league.

27. Cleveland Browns - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Cleveland Browns own the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With that pick, the Browns keep adding to the offense and grab Caleb Lomu from Utah. The Browns did field a top-notch offensive line for years, but many of those players are either aging or set to hit the free agency market in 2026.

28. San Francisco 49ers - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Not only have the San Francisco 49ers been dealing with injuries this year, but this defensive line needs a massive boost. Nick Bosa returning will help, but how about another young player? Caleb Banks is a top DT prospect in this year’s class and would get inserted into a very solid situation, especially if defensive coordinator Robert Saleh remains with the 49ers beyond 2026.

This could be a win-win pick for the 49ers and Banks himself.