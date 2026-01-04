2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major trades

33. Las Vegas Raiders - Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

The Las Vegas Raiders boost their pass rush after taking Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. I could see a scenario where the Raiders truly rip this thing down to the studs and work on acquiring as many draft picks as possible to spring a complete rebuild, which would be the right idea.

34. New York Jets - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Another sore spot for the New York Jets is the defensive line, so they grab Kayden McDonald from Ohio State at pick 34. After taking Dante Moore at pick three, the Jets switch to the other side of the ball. The defensive line once went from a strength to a bit of a weakness, especially after New York traded Quinnen Williams at the deadline.

35. Tennessee Titans - Casius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Cam Ward saw the Tennessee Titans taking Jeremiyah Love in the first round of our latest mock draft. It now might be wise for GM Mike Borgonzi to take to the other side of the ball, as the pass rush is an area where the Titans have to get better as well.

A good defense also directly helps the offense, so any draft pick is really helping Cam Ward potentially breakout in what could be a very successful year two in the NFL.

36. Arizona Cardinals - Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

How about another top defensive pick for the Arizona Cardinals? I truly have no idea what this team is going to do at the QB position, but my best guess might be swinging a trade to bring in someone. Kyler Murray is now on the Pittsburgh Steelers in this latest mock draft, so the Cardinals figure that beefing up the defense can still be beneficial to them.

After last offseason where the Cardinals rebuilt the defensive line, GM Monti Ossenfort now focuses on the other two levels of this unit for 2026.