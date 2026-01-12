2026 NFL Mock Draft: Ideal 1st-round targets for teams that lost in Wild Card round

Green Bay Packers (2nd round): Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

As of right now, many mock drafts have Iowa offensive tackle Gennings Dunker going in the 1st or 2nd round. The Green Bay Packers might have whiffed on the chance to snag an Iowa Hawkeye prospect (Cooper DeJean) a couple of years ago when he surprisingly fell to the 2nd round, so they can't let that happen if Gennings Dunker is on the board.

The Packers don't have a 1st-round pick in 2026 thanks to the Micah Parsons trade. They'll obviously be hoping he comes back at full strength, but the offensive line could be in flux with the futures of both Rasheed Walker and Sean Rhyan in question. Those guys are both unrestricted free agents.

A player like Dunker, who has experience at right guard and has been a consistent (and outstanding) starter at right tackle, would be ideal for Green Bay.

Los Angeles Chargers: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

There might be a few guys you could say make a lot of sense for the Los Angeles Chargers in the 1st round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but they all better be over 300 pounds and they all better be getting paid to protect Justin Herbert.

What we all just witnessed from the Chargers' offensive line in the playoffs was absolutely unacceptable. It was putrid, putrid stuff. And you can't predict every injury, but this team had to deal with devastating injuries to both Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, arguably the best tackle duo in the NFL.

Not to mention, the free agent signing of Mekhi Becton looks like a total whiff. The Chargers need someone like Francis Mauigoa of Miami, who could come in and start at either right guard or right tackle (depending on the 2026 status of guys like Alt and Slater) and be an upgrade immediately.