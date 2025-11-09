2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major QB trade shakes-up latest first-round mock draft

The 2026 NFL Draft could bring more high-end QB prospects, and this could be great news for certain teams that have been searching for competent QB play for years. And, while it's still early, we could see some major QB action within the league in the 2026 NFL Offseason.

As of now, there seem to be rumblings that the Arizona Cardinals might be angling toward moving on from Kyler Murray, the team's QB since the 2019 NFL Season. With that factored in, we've cracked open another first-round mock draft.

There could also be some major non-QB trades when the 2026 offseason begins in March. With much that can change between now and April, nothing is guaranteed. Let's get into our latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Kyler Murray trade shakes up the first round

1. New Orleans Saints - Reuben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The New Orleans Saints need a lot and should probably take a QB with this pick, but you just never know. The Saints have rookie QB Tyler Shough, taken in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and second-year QB Spencer Rattler.

That might be enough for the Saints to pass on a QB with the first overall pick if the Saints aren’t in love with the options. They could begin stacking some blue-chip talent at key positions, so Rueben Bain Jr would be a valid pick here.

If GM Mickey Loomis is still in charge next offseason, it would not shock me if the Saints passed on a QB and took someone like Bain.

2. Tennessee Titans - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Another team picking high in the 2026 NFL Draft that could pass up on a top QB is the Tennessee Titans, but that’s obviously because they took Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ward and the Titans have been atrocious this season, and while Ward is a rookie, he still should shoulder some blame, as he’s not been good this year. The Titans were the first team to fire its head coach, so you know they’ll be undergoing some form of change this coming offseason.

Simply acquiring talent via the draft and free agency is the way this team needs to operate - the Titans should take whoever the best player on the board is at pick two.