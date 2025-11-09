2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major QB trade shakes-up latest first-round mock draft

19. Cleveland Browns - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

With their first first-round pick, the Cleveland Browns took Dante Moore from Oregon. With their second first-round pick, they take tackle Spencer Fano from Utah. This would be a great haul for the Browns and GM Andrew Berry, if he is back in the 2026 NFL Season.

As we previously talked about, the Browns have a very good defense, and that unit really doesn’t need much help. In today’s NFL, teams have to sustain success by drafting on offense, but they can build through free agency on the defensive side of the ball.

The Browns have to grab some blue-chip offensive players in the 2026 NFL Draft, and a first-round haul of Moore and Fano would be a great start for what could be a promising new era for the franchise.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

The Pittsburgh Steelers again looked to the WR trade market, as there were reports that they had interest in Jakobi Meyers and Rashid Shaheed, who went to the Jaguars and Seahawks, respectively.

Pittsburgh is not building something sustainable at all - they are too aggressive in acquiring players in free agency and via trade. They’ve been trotting Aaron Rodgers out there and really rebuilt their secondary with defensive back acquisitions.

Their best WR was acquired via trade, and it’s just overall not a great situation. Sure, Pittsburgh is 5-3, but they’re not better than they were in 2024. The Steelers have to get serious about getting this offense on the right track for the long-term, so grabbing some notable prospects on that side of the ball would be a wise idea.

Pittsburgh could target a QB here since Aaron Rodgers could retire after the 2025 NFL Season. Chris Bell is the pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers.