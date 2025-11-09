2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major QB trade shakes-up latest first-round mock draft

21. Detroit Lions - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

On paper, the Detroit Lions might have the best roster in the NFL, but they have been dealing with some injuries for multiple seasons now and have to simply get healthier if they hope to make a Super Bowl run.

This team lost two regular season games all of 2024, but already have three through their first eight games here in the 2025 NFL Season. The big story with the Lions was losing Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs.

While they have still been a very good team, they have also regressed a bit, and it still feels like the secondary is a bit of a sore spot. Lions’ GM Brad Holmes invests yet another draft pick into the CB room and takes Avieon Terrell from Clemson.

Heading into Week 10, every team in the NFC North either has five or four wins, so this division is really heating up.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

It has been another shaky season for the Los Angeles Chargers when it comes to injuries. With Joe Alt now officially out for the season, the Chargers are going to struggle on offense, as they have been without Rashawn Slater and did not have a good interior OL to begin with.

If we’re being honest here, GM Joe Hortiz should have done more along the OL this past offseason, as the injuries could lead the Chargers to another first-round playoff exit, and since starting 3-0, they have since gone 3-3, so it’s not been all that great thus far.

Kadyn Proctor could be a logical selection for the Chargers in their quest to finally build a strong offensive line for Justin Herbert. If they can’t do this, they’ll never do anything worthwhile in the modern-day NFL.