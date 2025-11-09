2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major QB trade shakes-up latest first-round mock draft

23. San Francisco 49ers - Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

The San Francisco 49ers are 6-3 despite dealing with, yet again, some of the most injuries in the NFL. Mac Jones has been the primary QB for this team in 2025 due to Brock Purdy’s toe injury, and the Niners have also lost guys like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner for the season.

Their being 6-3 is a huge testament to how well-coached this franchise is. Well, heading into the 2026 NFL Offseason, the Niners have to sort through all of this young talent they have and honestly reset things a bit with their strength and conditioning staff.

This many injuries need to stop, and there is surely a way that they can. The Niners should also angle toward investing into the trenches, as it feels like they have always been missing a starter along the offensive and defensive line.

Isaiah World could be a logical selection for the team at pick 23. The 49ers won six games all of 2024 but have six wins in their first nine games here in 2025. This team is weird.

24. Dallas Cowboys - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Dallas Cowboys have another first-round pick here in the 2025 NFL Draft and could set things up nicely on defense for years to come. They took CB Mansoor Delane earlier on in the first round and will double-down on defense by taking CJ Allen from Georgia.

All of a sudden, the Cowboys have a slew of new faces on that side od the ball, and a new defensive coordinator in 2026 could really change things for the better and be the cherry on top for this team.

With a remade LB room, adding Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark to the DL, and adding Mansoor Delane to the CB room, Dallas might be fielding something special on defense.