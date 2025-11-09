2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major QB trade shakes-up latest first-round mock draft

25. Buffalo Bills - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Buffalo Bills have to keep working at this WR room, as it does not seem like Keon Coleman is going to amount to much. There were rumors that the Bills were looking for a WR upgrade at the deadline, but GM Brandon Beane did not end up with anyone.

The WR room has absolutely missed Stefon Diggs this past two seasons, and Diggs is having a solid season with the New England Patriots right now. The 2025 Buffalo Bills don’t feel quite as good as the 2024 version, and they’re also still in second place in the AFC East.

Buffalo still has a good bit of work to do to wrap up the division, and even then, it’s not a guarantee. It’s clear that the team needs WR help in the 2026 NFL Offseason, so whether it’s Beane or someone else calling the shots, the Bills have to get right here.

Denzel Boston could be ‘that’ guy that solidifies the room for years to come.

26. Seattle Seahawks - Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Ohio State

The Seattle Seahawks grab some guard help here at the bottom of the first round. I was a bit surprised to see Seattle not addressing that position at the deadline, but they’ve gotten to 6-2 with the group they have.

They did swing a trade for Rashid Shaheed at the deadline, and that addition will only help them excel more at what they already do well. This team throws the ball down the field at a high level, and Shaheed is going to make that an even better part of their offense.

However, that does not cover up the fact that they needed some guard help, so I went with Olaivavega Ioane from Ohio State. Seattle might just be a legitimate Super Bowl team this year and could make a deep playoff run with the team they have.