2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major QB trade shakes-up latest first-round mock draft

27. Los Angeles Rams - Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

The Los Angeles Rams have two first-round picks, as the Atlanta Falcons’ first selection in the 2026 NFL Draft belongs to LA, which feels unfair and insane that the Falcons even did that to begin with. Well, after grabbing Ty Simpson earlier in Round 1, they take CB Keith Abney from Arizona State and add to a young secondary.

It does feel like the Rams have been missing another CB for a while now, and the same could even be said for inside linebacker. While their DL is among the youngest and best in the NFL, the roster, like any other in the NFL, still has some flaws, but you cannot argue with the results this year.

LA is 6-2 and feel like a top-3 team in the NFL right now. They’ll make a deep playoff run and are good enough to get to the Super Bowl this year. GM Les Snead and his front office staff have hit on a ton of draft picks in recent years, and I do not see that changing anytime soon.

28. New England Patriots - Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

The New England Patriots have been one of the more fun teams to follow this year. Now winners of six games in a row, the Pats are 7-2 and are in first place in the AFC East. Mike Vrabel has done an outstanding job with this team and has made quick work of what was one of the worst teams in the NFL last year.

Drake Maye has been sensational as well and might be an MVP candidate. The Pats should be able to get into the playoffs no problem and perhaps win a playoff game. In the offseason, the name of the game for this team is adding as much talent as possible with this wide-open window of contention, so the Pats could do the best player available route for their 2026 NFL Draft picks.

Kamari Ramsey is a fourth-year player who began his collegiate career at UCLA before transferring to USC.