2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major QB trade shakes-up latest first-round mock draft

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be a top-10 defense away from winning the Super Bowl. The team is currently led by Baker Mayfield and that offense, as the defense has definitely let opponents have their way with them in the 2025 NFL Season.

However, the Bucs do largely have a very good roster and could go in a number of directions with this pick. Bucs’ GM Jason Licht might be the most underrated front office executive in the entire NFL, as he’s hit on a slew of picks in his tenure, and that is understating things.

The Bucs enter Week 10 of the 2025 NFL Season at a strong 6-2 in very much in the driver’s seat to win the NFC South yet again. They use their first-round pick in our latest mock drafto n A’Mauri Washington along the defensive line. The trenches are never a bad idea.

30. Arizona Cardinals - LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

Jets trade 30th overall pick to Cardinals for QB Kyler Murray

Let’s unpack this a bit - the 30th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft once belonged to the Indianapolis Colts, but the Colts shocked the NFL world at the 2025 NFL trade deadline and traded two first-round picks to the New York Jets for CB Sauce Gardner.

For the time being, this pick belongs to the Jets, but in our latest mock draft, the Jets trade that pick to the Arizona Cardinals for QB Kyler Murray, whose status in Arizona beyond the 2025 NFL Season seems to be up in the air, at best.

With this, the Jets get an average starting QB in the league but someone who might be able to sustain success for a couple of years with the Jets. This trade would give New York a high-floor quarterback to help right the ship, but even with Murray in the picture, I would expect a further investment in the position down the line.

The Cardinals have this pick now in our mock draft and grab LaNorris Sellers, a toolsy QB who could be a high-end player in this league with the right development.