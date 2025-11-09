2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major QB trade shakes-up latest first-round mock draft

31. Philadelphia Eagles - LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

The Philadelphia Eagles, to the surprise of no one, made some deals at the 2025 NFL trade deadline, bolstering their secondary and pass rush with Michael Carter, Jaire Alexander, and Jaelan Phillips.

What is really awesome about the Eagles is that GM Howie Roseman is always aggressive and trying to improve his squad - it’s the right path to take as well, as no NFL team gets to be Super Bowl champions without high-end aggression at times.

Despite the additions at the deadline, needs still remain. Philly might again target the trenches in the 2026 NFL Draft, as that is not only a need, but a position that Roseman has always put an emphasis on.

LT Overton is a top pass-rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft class and someone who could thrive in Vic Fangio’s defense. Currently sitting at 6-2, the Eagles are in a good spot but are also in a clear regression from their 2024 version.

32. Denver Broncos - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Denver Broncos clearly need another weapon in the picture, and it’s a bit unfortunate that the team did not make a trade at the deadline, as Jaylen Waddle seemed to be available for the right price, but Denver did not pull the trigger for some reason.

Kenyon Sadiq is the best tight end in the country and someone who could immediately come in and start for the Broncos, becoming a mismatch at the position, but the Broncos would also have a reason to use this pick on a wide receiver, linebacker, or even a defensive lineman.

The Broncos are currently 8-2 and in a good spot to win the AFC West for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season, but the offense has taken a step back and just is not an efficient unit right now, and they also just do not have very good players on that side of the ball.

Without a consistent, go-to target, no NFL offense is going to succeed, and we are seeing that with Denver.