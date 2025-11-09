2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major QB trade shakes-up latest first-round mock draft

3. New York Jets - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

It’s hard to imagine what the New York Jets did at the 2025 NFL trade deadline, but in the long-term, those moves might pay off. The Jets traded CB Sauce Gardner and DT Quinnen Williams to the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys.

In return, they got three first-round draft picks among other picks and players, so first-year GM Darren Mougey really set himself up nicely. The main issue with the Jets has obviously been the QB position, and having elite players like Gardner and Williams was nice, but at the end, it did not matter, as New York could not get the QB position right.

The impact of having amazing non-QB players on a team cannot be felt without a competent QB, and the Jets are going to make a major move for one later on in the first round of this mock draft. For now, they restock the WR room with Carnell Tate from Ohio State, grabbing yet another first-round caliber WR from OSU.

He’d join Garrett Wilson as two offensive pillars for their new QB, who gets dealt near the end of the first round here.

4. Miami Dolphins - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

One of the more interesting teams to follow this coming offseason is the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins parted ways with GM Chris Grier and also expected to be active at the NFL trade deadline. Their notable move was trading Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles. Other players looped into trade rumors like Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb, and Minkah Fitzpatrick did not get moved.

The Dolphins may also have a new coaching staff, but it’s unclear what position this team might prioritize in the 2026 NFL Draft. One thing to take note of here is that, while QB Tua Tagovailoa is nothing special, he’s been an efficient QB for about 90% of his career and is someone that most teams can win with.

I would be a bit shocked if he was not in Miami for 2026, at least. For now, the Dolphins could look to bolster the offensive line and get more stout in the trenches. Miami has had this ‘sports car’ vibe with them for multiple years.

They need to mix that with a muscle car here and there, so grabbing a top tackle prospect in Caleb Lomu would be a wise idea.