2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major QB trade shakes-up latest first-round mock draft

5. New York Giants - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The New York Giants might have found something special with Jaxson Dart, as he has objectively played well this year despite being surrounded by a less-than-ideal situation. Dart seems to have “it,” whatever that may be, but the top QBs in the NFL all possess it.

The super interesting thing with the Giants this coming offseason is how they attack things, and if GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are still around. Both have not necessarily done enough to stay, and I would venture to guess that Schoen is more safe than Daboll.

Plus, GMs in the NFL typically have a longer leash than head coaches, so Schoen embarking on another coaching search would not shock me. At that point, he and his new staff would have to invest as much as possible to make the Jaxson Dart era as good as it can be.

The Giants simply cannot squander what they might have in front of them. The offensive line play has actually been solid this offseason, and that unit might only require a free agency addition, so giving Dart another weapon could be on the table.

Malik Nabers would be coming off of a torn ACL in 2026, so adding another no. 1-caliber receiver like Jordyn Tyson could be great for everyone involved.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Frankly, the Las Vegas Raiders are embarrassing. This team traded legitimate NFL Draft capital for Geno Smith and took a running back in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft besides having a ton of other, way more important roster needs.

This team reeks of Pete Carroll being given the final say in personnel, and it’s not working. The Raiders are now 2-7 on the season and might not have another win in sight, so this front office has to get serious this coming offseason.

Fernando Mendoza might be the first QB who hears his name called in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he’d actually bring a bit of hope to the Raiders, as they are trapped in the AFC West with three other notable franchise QBs.

And, yet again, it appears that the Broncos, Chargers, and Chiefs will all make the playoffs for the second year in a row. Fernando Mendoza could be the player that saves the Raiders’ franchise.